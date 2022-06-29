Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $203,180.81

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $203,180.81 and $3,598.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars.

