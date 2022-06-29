Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail of food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns, franchises, and invests in hypermarkets, supermarkets, local stores, clothing stores, liquor stores, pharmacy stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands, which offer food products, wine, clothing, and health and wellness products.

