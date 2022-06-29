Phore (PHR) Hits Market Capitalization of $189,668.70

Phore (PHR) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $189,668.70 and approximately $398.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003746 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,241,015 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.