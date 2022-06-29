Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Up 514.5% in June

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 514.5% from the May 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,194,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pervasip stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Pervasip has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

