Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as low as C$1.49. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 17,251 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.58.
Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)
