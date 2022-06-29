Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as low as C$1.49. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 17,251 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.58.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

