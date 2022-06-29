PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKI stock opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.78 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

