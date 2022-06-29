Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTON. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

