Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 43389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTON. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

