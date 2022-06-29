PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Down 77.7% in June

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the May 31st total of 215,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PED stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,792,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,715.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

