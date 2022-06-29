Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) & Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Financial Contrast

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Better Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 56.09 -$65.14 million N/A N/A Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 3,989.58 -$40.33 million N/A N/A

Better Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pear Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pear Therapeutics and Better Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 572.51%. Better Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 787.57%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Pear Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics N/A -289.70% -32.24% Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31%

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Pear Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pear Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

