Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEAR shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

