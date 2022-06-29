Peak Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000.

SUSC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.03. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

