Peak Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000.

NYSEARCA RYH traded down $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.27. 5,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $251.96 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

