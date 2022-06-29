PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. PC Connection comprises 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PC Connection by 95.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 152,809 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 156,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PC Connection by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 47,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PC Connection by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

CNXN opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.65.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $788.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,117,811 shares in the company, valued at $96,826,318.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,222. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

