PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.80

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.80 and last traded at $69.85, with a volume of 56811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.82.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

The firm has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.80.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,291,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $34,934,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

