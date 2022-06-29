Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.11-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.43.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Paychex by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

