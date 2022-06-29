Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Bank of America

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.36.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $5.05 on Wednesday, reaching $114.83. The stock had a trading volume of 74,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,603. Paychex has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

