Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

PDCO traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 63,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,086. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,135,000 after buying an additional 92,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

