Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.88% from the stock’s previous close.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

