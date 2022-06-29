Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.