Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PK stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after buying an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

