Parachute Price Hits $0.0003 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Parachute has a market cap of $300,514.01 and approximately $39,000.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000230 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

