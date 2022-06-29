Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Purchases Shares of 52,333 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Pinduoduo accounts for 3.4% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $266,519,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after buying an additional 2,656,840 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after buying an additional 1,613,256 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $74,081,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,661,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,187,000 after acquiring an additional 742,059 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. 147,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,425,921. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $133.81.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.