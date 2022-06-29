Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Invests $6.03 Million in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 185,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000. Suncor Energy comprises 9.6% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. 191,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,031. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3623 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

