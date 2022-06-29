Palliser Capital UK Ltd Has $80,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Palliser Capital UK Ltd boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,688 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & accounts for approximately 0.1% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.45) to GBX 1,537 ($18.86) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:CUK traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,214. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.05. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $125,524.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,117.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

