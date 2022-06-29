Palliser Capital UK Ltd Buys Shares of 27,765 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 4.3% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $1,768,000.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,476,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

