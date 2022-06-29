Pallapay (PALLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.64 Million

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $95,248.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.80 or 0.02310647 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00183181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00080133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014997 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

