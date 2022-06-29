PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Down 97.3% in June

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the May 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPGPF shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PageGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

Get PageGroup alerts:

OTCMKTS:MPGPF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 364. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.