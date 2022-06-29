Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.80. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.
About Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Green Technologies (PGTK)
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.