Oxygen (OXY) Reaches Market Cap of $2.51 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Oxygen has a market cap of $2.51 million and $237,400.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,075,123 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

