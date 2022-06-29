Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WES traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,041. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 3.28. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.32%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

