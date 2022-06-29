Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cinemark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. 35,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,432. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

