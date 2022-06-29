Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,041,598. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

