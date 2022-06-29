Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 272,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,055. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

