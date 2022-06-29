Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,497,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. 1,332,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.