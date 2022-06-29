Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 231,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,007 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,183,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,128,000 after buying an additional 560,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 34.17.

LCID traded down 0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 17.39. The company had a trading volume of 186,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,730,898. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 13.25 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is 26.03.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.