Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,800 ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 2.10% of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000.

NYSEARCA DUG traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 3,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,322. ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

