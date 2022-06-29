Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 470.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TECL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.29. 304,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,708. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $91.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52.

