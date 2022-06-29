Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires 243 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,255 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,112,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 858,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,967,000 after acquiring an additional 47,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.