Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Achieves $18.31 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and $431,680.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001528 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,357.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,150.39 or 0.05651066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028207 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00260887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.00586353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00076729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.00516376 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,876,927 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

