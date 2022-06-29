Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of OXBR opened at $3.47 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.