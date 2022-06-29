Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,624 shares during the period. Owens & Minor makes up approximately 1.0% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.09% of Owens & Minor worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $178,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,053. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

