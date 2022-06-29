Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Otsuka stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. Otsuka has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $22.86.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

