OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes Position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.12% of MedTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,324,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

MTAC stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

