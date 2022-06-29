OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $300,000 Position in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.09% of D and Z Media Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

DNZ opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

