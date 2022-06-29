OTA Financial Group L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

OTA Financial Group L.P. reduced its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Tailwind Acquisition were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWND. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 50,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TWND opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.