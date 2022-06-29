OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases 1,536 Shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,058,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 267,810 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $7,860,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,910,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAQ opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

