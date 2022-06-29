OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New $328,000 Investment in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GigInternational1 by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GigInternational1 by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 129,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GigInternational1 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIW opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

