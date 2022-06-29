OTA Financial Group L.P. Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 6.6% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.