OTA Financial Group L.P. Decreases Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund makes up 0.8% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

